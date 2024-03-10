RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Man-eater tigress dies at rescue centre Rishikesh
March 10, 2024  18:37
File image
File image
A man-eater tigress captured in July 2022 died at a rescue centre in the Corbett Tiger Reserve, an official said on Sunday. 

The 11-year-old tigress died of old age at the Sanwaldeh rescue centre on Saturday night, the Reserve's deputy director Diganth Nayak said. 

It was declared a man-eater after it killed several persons including bikers in the Panod Nala area, he said. 

The tigress had been at the rescue centre since July 2022 when it walked on its own into a cage put up in a forest near the Kosi River, he said. -- PTI
