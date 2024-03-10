RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Mamata to launch LS poll campaign with Kolkata rally
March 10, 2024  10:23
image
The Trinamool Congress is all set to launch its Lok Sabha poll campaign with a grand rally on Sunday at Kolkata's famed Brigade Parade Grounds, where party supremo Mamata Banerjee is set to galvanise supporters and set the tone for the upcoming elections.

Christened 'Jana Garjan Sabha', the mega event will feature three platforms, including a cross ramp, with Mamata Banerjee and TMC's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee taking centre-stage as the main speakers.

The rally's overarching theme revolves around the alleged withholding of the state's financial dues by the central government, a contentious issue that has dominated state politics for the past two years.

Lakhs of supporters and numerous block-level leaders are expected to flock from different districts to hear their beloved leader, affectionately called 'Didi'.

"We are organising a rally at Brigade Parade Grounds after a long time. It is going to be a historic event. Our party supremo Mamata Banerjee will give a message which we will take to every nook and corner of West Bengal and ensure the defeat of the BJP in all the 42 Lok Sabha seats of the state," TMC leader Firhad Hakim said.

Ahead of the rally, Abhishek Banerjee personally inspected the venue on Saturday evening as party insiders predicted a massive turnout, ranging from six to eight lakh.

The TMC's mega rally at Maidan, also known as Brigade Parade Grounds, a historic site initially established as a parade ground during the British colonial era, holds significance as this is the party's first large-scale gathering at Maidan since the January 2019 opposition meeting, where leaders from 19 opposition parties joined forces in a display of solidarity.

Despite its well-entrenched grassroots organisation, TMC's tally dropped to 22 seats from 34 in 2019, whereas BJP clocked an impressive performance by clinching 18 seats in the state.
Sources within the TMC suggested the possibility of significant defections from other political parties, particularly the BJP, which has seen eight MLAs and two MPs crossing over to the ruling party in the state since the 2021 assembly polls.

In a departure from conventional rally setups, the Trinamool Congress has opted for ramps to facilitate closer interaction between leaders and supporters during speeches. The three main stages interconnected by ramps aim to enhance engagement and connect with the grassroots. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

EC Arun Goel resigns days ahead of Lok Sabha poll announcement
EC Arun Goel resigns days ahead of Lok Sabha poll announcement

His tenure was till December 5, 2027, and he would have become Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) after incumbent Rajiv Kumar retired in February next year.

Satwik-Chirag cruise into French Open final
Satwik-Chirag cruise into French Open final

The Indian duo will take on Chinese Taipei's Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan in the final on Sunday.

Oppn 'concerned' as Arun Goel resigns abruptly as EC
Oppn 'concerned' as Arun Goel resigns abruptly as EC

Goel's tenure was till December 5, 2027, and he would have become Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) after incumbent Rajiv Kumar retired in February next year.

F1 PIX: Verstappen takes his 100th podium with Saudi win
F1 PIX: Verstappen takes his 100th podium with Saudi win

It was the first time Verstappen, winner of a record 19 of 22 races last year, has won the first two races of a season. He has also won 19 of the last 20.

Soccer PIX: Fernandes, Rashford power United to victory
Soccer PIX: Fernandes, Rashford power United to victory

Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford fired in penalties to give Manchester United a 2-0 win over Everton on Saturday, their first Premier League victory in three games and one that will no doubt fan the embers of their top-four hopes.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances