RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Lemon sold for Rs 35,000 at auction in TN temple
March 10, 2024  17:05
File image
File image
A single lemon fetched Rs 35,000 at an auction held at a private temple at a village near Erode, the temple authorities said. 

As per custom, the lemon and other items including fruits offered to Lord Shiva during the Mahasivarathiri festivities observed on Friday night at the Pazhapoosaian temple near Sivagiri village, 35 km from Erode, were auctioned. 

As many as 15 devotees participated in the auction and a lemon was sold to a devotee from Erode for Rs 35,000, the temple authorities said. 

The temple priest placed the auctioned lemon before the presiding deity and conducted a small pooja and returned it to the person who made the highest bid in the auction in the presence of hundreds of devotees. 

It is believed that the person who manages to make the highest bid and gets the lemon would be blessed with riches and good health for years to come. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Give us 2/3rds majority to amend Constitution: BJP MP
Give us 2/3rds majority to amend Constitution: BJP MP

Hegde said NDA winning more than 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls would eventually help in mustering a similar majority in the Rajya Sabha, and coming to power in two-third of the states.

Ecclestone, Navigere fined for breaching WPL Code of Conduct
Ecclestone, Navigere fined for breaching WPL Code of Conduct

UP Warriorz' Sophie Ecclestone and Kiran Navgire were on Sunday fined 10 per cent of their match fees for breaching the WPL Code of Conduct during their team's match against Delhi Capitals in New Delhi.

Two Gehlot ex-ministers, many Congress leaders join BJP in Rajasthan
Two Gehlot ex-ministers, many Congress leaders join BJP in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, state BJP president C P Joshi and Union minister Bhupendra Yadav welcomed them into the party at its state headquarters in Jaipur.

Rohit Sharma's 'garden gang' goes viral
Rohit Sharma's 'garden gang' goes viral

The skipper enjoyed a post-match outing with emerging stars Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Shubman Gill, and Yashasvi Jaiswal

Ranji Trophy final: Mumbai all out for 224 after Thakur hits half-ton
Ranji Trophy final: Mumbai all out for 224 after Thakur hits half-ton

IMAGES from the Ranji Trophy final played between Mumbai and Vidarbha at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances