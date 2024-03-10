Jolt to BJP as party's Haryana MP Brijendra Singh joins Cong





Soon after announcing his resignation on X, Bijendra Singh, the son of BJP leader Birender Singh, reached Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in New Delhi and joined the opposition party.





"I have resigned from the primary membership of BJP due to compelling political reasons. I extend gratitude to the party, National President Sh. JP Nadda, Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi, & Sh Amit Shah for giving me the opportunity to serve as the Member of Parliament for Hisar," Brijendra Singh said in his post.





Senior Congress leaders Ajay Maken, Mukul Wasnik and Deepak Babaria were also present at Kharge's residence when Bijendra Singh joined the party.





Congress sources said the bureaucrat-turned-politician is set to be the party candidate from Hisar. -- PTI

