RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Independent MLA, Cong rebel's father booked in HP
March 10, 2024  17:30
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
The Himachal Pradesh police on Sunday registered a case against an independent MLA and the father of a Congress rebel and others over electoral offences related to the recent Rajya Sabha polls in which six party MLAs voted for the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from the state. 

The case against Hamirpur's independent MLA Ashish Sharma and Gagret's now disqualified MLA Chetanya Sharma's father and others was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by Congress MLAs Sanjay Avasthi and Bhuvneshwar Gaur. 

Ashish and Chetanya are among the nine MLAs, including six Congress rebels and three independents who voted in favour of the BJP nominee Harsh Mahajan in the recently held Rajya Sabha polls. 

However, the alleged role of Chetanya's father, a retired bureaucrat, is not known yet. 

This triggered a crisis in the state's Congress government, which appeared to have lost its majority in the assembly. 

A case of criminal conspiracy, corruption practices and undue influence on election has been registered on the complaint of two Congress MLAs, police said on Sunday. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Give us 2/3rds majority to amend Constitution: BJP MP
Give us 2/3rds majority to amend Constitution: BJP MP

Hegde said NDA winning more than 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls would eventually help in mustering a similar majority in the Rajya Sabha, and coming to power in two-third of the states.

Ecclestone, Navigere fined for breaching WPL Code of Conduct
Ecclestone, Navigere fined for breaching WPL Code of Conduct

UP Warriorz' Sophie Ecclestone and Kiran Navgire were on Sunday fined 10 per cent of their match fees for breaching the WPL Code of Conduct during their team's match against Delhi Capitals in New Delhi.

Two Gehlot ex-ministers, many Congress leaders join BJP in Rajasthan
Two Gehlot ex-ministers, many Congress leaders join BJP in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, state BJP president C P Joshi and Union minister Bhupendra Yadav welcomed them into the party at its state headquarters in Jaipur.

Rohit Sharma's 'garden gang' goes viral
Rohit Sharma's 'garden gang' goes viral

The skipper enjoyed a post-match outing with emerging stars Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Shubman Gill, and Yashasvi Jaiswal

Ranji Trophy final: Mumbai all out for 224 after Thakur hits half-ton
Ranji Trophy final: Mumbai all out for 224 after Thakur hits half-ton

IMAGES from the Ranji Trophy final played between Mumbai and Vidarbha at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances