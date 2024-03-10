Independent MLA, Cong rebel's father booked in HP





The case against Hamirpur's independent MLA Ashish Sharma and Gagret's now disqualified MLA Chetanya Sharma's father and others was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by Congress MLAs Sanjay Avasthi and Bhuvneshwar Gaur.





Ashish and Chetanya are among the nine MLAs, including six Congress rebels and three independents who voted in favour of the BJP nominee Harsh Mahajan in the recently held Rajya Sabha polls.





However, the alleged role of Chetanya's father, a retired bureaucrat, is not known yet.





This triggered a crisis in the state's Congress government, which appeared to have lost its majority in the assembly.





A case of criminal conspiracy, corruption practices and undue influence on election has been registered on the complaint of two Congress MLAs, police said on Sunday. -- PTI

