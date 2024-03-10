In Raj, 2 Cong ex-ministers, other leaders join BJP





Former Congress MLAs Ricchpal Mirdha, Vijaypal Mirdha and Khiladi Bairwa, former independent MLA Alok Beniwal, former state Congress chief Seva Dal Suresh Chaudhary, Rampal Sharma ang Riju Jhunjhunwala among other leaders also joined the ruling party in the state.





Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, state BJP president C P Joshi and Union minister Bhupendra Yadav welcomed them into the party at its state headquarters in Jaipur.





Kataria and Yadav were ministers in the previous Congress government headed by Ashok Gehlot.





Kataria was also a Union minister of state in the previous UPA government. Ricchpal Mirdha is the uncle of former Congress MP Jyoti Mirdha, who joined the BJP ahead of the 2023 assembly elections. -- PTI

