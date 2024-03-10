RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
In Raj, 2 Cong ex-ministers, other leaders join BJP
March 10, 2024  14:01
image
Several Congress leaders in Rajasthan, including former ministers Rajendra Yadav and Lal Chand Kataria, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. 

Former Congress MLAs Ricchpal Mirdha, Vijaypal Mirdha and Khiladi Bairwa, former independent MLA Alok Beniwal, former state Congress chief Seva Dal Suresh Chaudhary, Rampal Sharma ang Riju Jhunjhunwala among other leaders also joined the ruling party in the state. 

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, state BJP president C P Joshi and Union minister Bhupendra Yadav welcomed them into the party at its state headquarters in Jaipur. 

Kataria and Yadav were ministers in the previous Congress government headed by Ashok Gehlot. 

Kataria was also a Union minister of state in the previous UPA government. Ricchpal Mirdha is the uncle of former Congress MP Jyoti Mirdha, who joined the BJP ahead of the 2023 assembly elections. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

BJP suffers setback as party's Haryana MP joins Cong ahead of LS polls
BJP suffers setback as party's Haryana MP joins Cong ahead of LS polls

The apex court bench, also comprising justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, JB Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra, will assemble at 10.30 am to hear the two petitions.

Krystyna Pyszkova Is The New Miss World
Krystyna Pyszkova Is The New Miss World

Czech Republic's Krystyna Pyszkova won the 71st Miss World beauty pageant.

Kriti Makes A Knockout Appearance At Miss World
Kriti Makes A Knockout Appearance At Miss World

A look at the celebs who made an appearance at the popular international beauty contest.

Gill and Bairstow's war of words revealed!
Gill and Bairstow's war of words revealed!

Gill and Bairstow's explosive banter took center stage in Dharamsala

ED arrests Lalu Prasad's close aide Subhash Yadav in sand mining case
ED arrests Lalu Prasad's close aide Subhash Yadav in sand mining case

ED officials said that Subhash was produced before a special PMLA court on Sunday morning and was sent to judicial custody.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances