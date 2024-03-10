Four BRS leaders, one from Congress join BJP in Delhi





The four BRS leaders who joined the BJP are former MP Godam Nagesh, former MLA Saidhi Reddy, former MP Sitaram Naik and former MLA Jalagam Venkat Rao.





Also, Srinivas Gomase, who resigned as general secretary from Telangana Congress also joined the BJP on Sunday.





Welcoming these leaders in the party, BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh said that all these "eminent personalities" have played an important role in the society with their contributions.





"Four former BRS leaders have joined today. All these are experts in their field. Godam Nagesh is a big voice. Saidhi Reddy is popular among people for providing employment opportunities. Sitaram Naik is a big name in himself, all his life he made contributions to the society," Tarun Chugh said.





"Jalagam Venkat Rao has also played a crucial role in curbing the naxal movement. Srinivas Gomase who has resigned from Congress had also worked a lot for the Scheduled Castes community," he added.





Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Telangana on March 12 and will hold a meeting with the Bharatiya Janata Party booth committee president and party office bearers to provide guidance to the party's leaders and workers regarding the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.





The meeting will be chaired by the Union home minister at the LB Stadium in Hyderabad, where he will likely brief leaders about the strategies to be adopted in the parliamentary elections.





The Bharatiya Janata Party has already announced candidates for nine out of the 17 parliamentary constituencies in Telangana for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. -- ANI

