RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Former Punjab minister Manpreet Badal suffers heart attack Bathinda
March 10, 2024  19:29
Manpreet Singh Badal
Manpreet Singh Badal
Former Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal suffered a heart attack on Sunday and was admitted to a hospital. 

The 61-year-old leader underwent an angioplasty as there was a blockage in one of his arteries, a doctor attending to him said, adding his condition is stable. 

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal went to the hospital to inquire about the health of Manpreet. 

"He is perfectly ok," said Sukhbir Singh Badal, who is Manpreet's cousin. 

Akali leader Sikandar Singh Maluka said Manpreet was taken to the hospital after he complained of pain on Sunday. 

Manpreet Singh Badal switched from the Congress to the BJP in January last year. 

The nephew of former chief minister and Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal had joined the Congress in 2016. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Khatam kar jaldi': Sarfaraz sledges Bashir
'Khatam kar jaldi': Sarfaraz sledges Bashir

Sarfaraz Khan's lighthearted sledging provided fans with a delightful moment

Jason Roy pulls out of IPL, KKR name Phil Salt as replacement
Jason Roy pulls out of IPL, KKR name Phil Salt as replacement

The 27-year-old Salt, who went unsold at the auction, has been bought at his reserve price of Rs 1.5 crore.

LS polls: Private jets, helicopter demand to see 40% jump
LS polls: Private jets, helicopter demand to see 40% jump

Helicopters are anticipated to be more in demand compared to fixed-wing aircraft as choppers will help in providing accessibility to rural and remote areas in a shorter time.

Sini Shetty May Not Have Been Crowned Miss World But...
Sini Shetty May Not Have Been Crowned Miss World But...

Glimpses from the 71st edition of the Miss World pageant.

Ranji Trophy Final: All-round Shardul helps Mumbai claw back
Ranji Trophy Final: All-round Shardul helps Mumbai claw back

IMAGES from the Ranji Trophy final played between Mumbai and Vidarbha at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances