ED arrests Lalu's close aide in sand mining case





Subhash was arrested late Saturday night under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act following raids carried out by the agency sleuths at several locations in Bihar's Patna.





ED officials said that Subhash was produced before a special PMLA court on Sunday morning and was sent to Judicial Custody.





Subhash was arrested following questioning by ED officials who conducted raids at his residence in Patna's Danapur locality on Saturday morning.





The agency also carried out simultaneous raids at his other residential locations in Patna.





Sources said that the ED officials scanned documents related to sand mining and other financial transactions of Subhash before taking him into custody.





Searches were conducted on March 9, at six premises in Patna related to Subhash Yadav including the premises of his close associates.





During the searches, cash of more than 2.30 crores and incriminating documents have been seized.





Subhash Yadav was arrested late at night on March 9.





Subhash allegedly runs the business of illegal sand mining in Bihar.





He is a prominent sand trader in the Patna region. He is also the Director of Broadson Construction Pvt Ltd. -- ANI

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Subhash Yadav, a close aide of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, in connection with its ongoing money laundering probe in the alleged illegal sand mining case.