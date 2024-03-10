RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
ED arrests Lalu's close aide in sand mining case
March 10, 2024  12:09
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav/File image
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav/File image
The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Subhash Yadav, a close aide of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, in connection with its ongoing money laundering probe in the alleged illegal sand mining case.  

Subhash was arrested late Saturday night under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act following raids carried out by the agency sleuths at several locations in Bihar's Patna.  

ED officials said that Subhash was produced before a special PMLA court on Sunday morning and was sent to Judicial Custody.  

Subhash was arrested following questioning by ED officials who conducted raids at his residence in Patna's Danapur locality on Saturday morning. 

The agency also carried out simultaneous raids at his other residential locations in Patna.  

Sources said that the ED officials scanned documents related to sand mining and other financial transactions of Subhash before taking him into custody.  

Searches were conducted on March 9, at six premises in Patna related to Subhash Yadav including the premises of his close associates. 

During the searches, cash of more than 2.30 crores and incriminating documents have been seized. 

Subhash Yadav was arrested late at night on March 9.  

Subhash allegedly runs the business of illegal sand mining in Bihar. 

He is a prominent sand trader in the Patna region. He is also the Director of Broadson Construction Pvt Ltd. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Can BJP's Christian outreach secure its first LS win in Kerala?
Can BJP's Christian outreach secure its first LS win in Kerala?

In a strategic move, the BJP has welcomed prominent Christian figures like Anil K Antony, son of Congress stalwart AK Antony, and seasoned Kerala politician PC George, into its fold.

Ranji Trophy final: Mumbai pegged back; Shreyas out cheaply
Ranji Trophy final: Mumbai pegged back; Shreyas out cheaply

IMAGES from the Ranji Trophy final played between Mumbai and Vidarbha at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

2nd Test tantalisingly poised as NZ bowlers rock Aus
2nd Test tantalisingly poised as NZ bowlers rock Aus

The Australians still managed to score at a fair pace and will resume on Monday on 77-4 with Mitch Marsh, who was 27 not out, and Travis Head, unbeaten on 17, looking to cut deeper into their 279-run victory target.

Indian Wells Tennis PICS: Djokovic makes winning return
Indian Wells Tennis PICS: Djokovic makes winning return

Gauff survives scare, Osaka advances

Krystyna Pyszkova Is The New Miss World
Krystyna Pyszkova Is The New Miss World

Czech Republic's Krystyna Pyszkova won the 71st Miss World beauty pageant.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances