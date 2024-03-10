Czech Republic's Krystyna Pyszkova wins Miss World

Czech Republic's Krystyna Pyszkova on Saturday won the coveted Miss World 2024 title at a grand event here, which saw Indian contestant Sini Shetty only making it to the top 8.





Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun was named the first runner-up.

Reigning Miss World Karolina Bielawska from Poland crowned her successor at the star-studded finale in Mumbai.





Pyszkova is the second Miss World from Czech Republic after 2006 pageant winner Tatana Kucharova.





Bagging the prestigious title is a dream come true but she was not expecting to win, said Pyszkova, who is in her 20s.





At the pageant, her 'Beauty With A Purpose' project centered on "quality education for children" and the new Miss World said she would use the platform to further raise awareness for the cause.





"So far, we have helped 320 children. Through the Miss World platform, I'll be able to help as many children as possible...





"The Miss World sisterhood is such an empowering community. I think we will be sharing this moment forever because we experienced so many things. We experienced this incredible country, India, together. I'll be happy to come back soon," Pyszkova told reporters after the finale.





According to the official Miss World website, Pyszkova is a Czech model who is pursuing separate degrees in law and business administration. She is also the founder of the Krystyna Pyszko Foundation.





The model, who is fluent in English, Polish, Slovak, and German languages, is an advocate for sustainable development through education.





"Her proudest moment was opening an English school for underprivileged children in Tanzania where she also volunteered. She enjoys playing the transverse flute and the violin, and has a passion for music and art having spent nine years in an art academy," read Pyszkova's profile on the website.





India, which hosted the event after 28 years, was represented by 22-year-old Shetty.





Mumbai-born Shetty, who was crowned Femina Miss India World in 2022, was bested by Zaytoun who claimed the last spot in the top 4 of the competition.





India has won the title six times -- Reita Faria Powell (1966), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (1994), Diana Hayden (1997), Yukta Mookhey (1999), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (2000), and Manushi Chillar (2017).





The 71st Miss World pageant, which witnessed participation of contestants from 112 countries, was held at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC in Mumbai.





Part of the 12-judge panel for the finale included film producer Sajid Nadiadwala; actors Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde; cricketer Harbhajan Singh; news personality Rajat Sharma, social worker Amruta Fadnavis; Vineet Jain, MD of Bennett, Coleman & Co. Limited; Julia Morley, Chairperson and CEO of the Miss World Organization; Jamil Saidi, Strategic Partner & Host - Miss World India, and three former Miss Worlds, including Chillar.





Filmmaker Karan Johar and former Miss World Megan Young hosted the event, which kickstarted on a high note with performances by singers Shaan, Neha Kakkar, and Tony Kakkar. -- PTI