CPI parts ways with INDIA bloc in Jharkhand, to go solo in LS polls
March 10, 2024  21:25
The Communist Party of India on Sunday parted ways with the Opposition bloc INDIA, announcing that it will contest in eight of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming elections. 

The CPI has no representation in the Lower House of Parliament from Jharkhand. 

"We have decided to contest the Lok Sabha polls on our own," CPI state secretary Mahendra Pathak told PTI. 

"The BJP has announced its candidates, but the Congress and the 'Mahagathbandhan' have not yet held any talks on seat-sharing. So, we have decided to go solo," he said. 

The decision was taken at the party's state executive committee meeting in Ranchi, he said. 

The CPI will field its candidates in Ranchi, Hazaribagh, Koderma, Chatra, Palamu, Giridih, Dumka and Jamshedpur Lok Sabha constituencies. -- PTI
