Child falls into borewell in Delhi's Keshopur, rescue operation underway





According to the Delhi Fire Service, the child fell into a borewell, about 40-50 feet deep, inside the Delhi Jal Board plant in the Keshopur Mandi area.





Teams from the DFS, National Disaster Response Force, and Delhi police were on-site, spearheading the rescue operation, at the time of filing this report.





According to rescue personnel, five fire tenders were rushed to the spot after word of the incident was received.





The NDRF rescue team on site is being led by Inspector-in-Charge Veer Pratap Singh.





Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "We will soon mount a rescue operation by digging a borewell parallel to the one where the child fell. However, it could be a long-drawn operation." -- ANI

