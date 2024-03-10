RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Cheetah gives birth to 5 cubs in Kuno; count at 26
March 10, 2024  18:16
File image
File image
Cheetah 'Gamini' on Sunday gave birth to five cubs in Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, taking the total number of the big cats in the country to 26, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav said. 

Taking to social media platform X, the Union Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change said, "High Five, Kuno! Female cheetah Gamini, aged about 5 years, brought from Tswalu Kalahari Reserve, South Africa, has given birth to 5 cubs today." 

The number of cheetah cubs born in India now stands at 13, the minister added. This is the fourth cheetah litter on Indian soil and the first litter of cheetahs brought from South Africa, Yadav informed. 

"Congratulations to all, especially the team of forest officers, vets, and field staff who have ensured a stress-free environment for cheetahs, which has led to successful mating and birth of the cubs. The total number of cheetahs, including cubs in Kuno National Park, is 26. 

Gamini's legacy leaps forward: Introducing her adorable cubs," the Union Minister stated. -- PTI
