BSF, Punjab police recover packet of suspected heroin in Amritsar





"On 10th March 2024, during morning hours, based on specific information of BSF, a joint search operation was conducted by @BSF_Punjab troops and @AmritsarRPolice in the border area of district Amritsar," BSF Punjab Frontier posted on X.





During the operation, vigilant troops successfully recovered a large packet suspected to contain heroin.





"At about 10:00 am, vigilant troops successfully recovered one packet of heroin, with a gross weight of approximately 500 gms. The narcotics were wrapped with yellow adhesive tape and the recovery took place in a farming field adjacent to Roranwala Khurd village in Amritsar district," it stated.





A reliable input and a well-coordinated joint operation of BSF and the Punjab police once again brought success in foiling a smuggling attempt of narcotics from across the border. -- ANI

