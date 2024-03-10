RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BSF, Punjab police recover packet of suspected heroin in Amritsar
March 10, 2024  15:20
The Border Security Force and the Punjab police, in a joint operation, recovered a packet of suspected heroin of gross weight, approximately 500 gms, in Punjab's Amritsar on Sunday, officials said. 

"On 10th March 2024, during morning hours, based on specific information of BSF, a joint search operation was conducted by @BSF_Punjab troops and @AmritsarRPolice in the border area of district Amritsar," BSF Punjab Frontier posted on X. 

During the operation, vigilant troops successfully recovered a large packet suspected to contain heroin. 

"At about 10:00 am, vigilant troops successfully recovered one packet of heroin, with a gross weight of approximately 500 gms. The narcotics were wrapped with yellow adhesive tape and the recovery took place in a farming field adjacent to Roranwala Khurd village in Amritsar district," it stated. 

A reliable input and a well-coordinated joint operation of BSF and the Punjab police once again brought success in foiling a smuggling attempt of narcotics from across the border. -- ANI
