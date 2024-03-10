Attack on ED team: Sheikh Shahjahan to be produced before Bengal court





He is to be produced before the Basirhat court, which will pronounce an order on his custody, on Sunday.





Earlier, on the directive of the Calcutta high court, the Crime Investigation Department of Kolkata Police handed custody of Sheikh Shahjahan to the CBI.





Issuing a contempt notice to the CID, the high court ruled on Wednesday that the case pertaining to the attack on ED officials be handed over to the CBI along with the custody of the prime accused, Shahjahan.





The court further observed that the state police played 'hide and seek' in the matter.





"The accused is a political influencer. The investigation should be handed over to the CBI and the custody of the accused by 4:15 pm today (Sunday)," the high court observed.





After reportedly being on the run for close to two months, the now-suspended TMC strongman was arrested by West Bengal police on February 29.





He was produced before the Basirhat court, which remanded him in police custody for 10 days. -- ANI

Suspended Trinamool Congress strongman and Sandeshkhali-accused, Sheikh Shahjahan, was brought out of the CBI office at Nizam Palace in Kolkata on Sunday.