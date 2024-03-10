RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Attack on ED team: Sheikh Shahjahan to be produced before Bengal court
March 10, 2024  11:21
image
Suspended Trinamool Congress strongman and Sandeshkhali-accused, Sheikh Shahjahan, was brought out of the CBI office at Nizam Palace in Kolkata on Sunday.  

He is to be produced before the Basirhat court, which will pronounce an order on his custody, on Sunday.  

Earlier, on the directive of the Calcutta high court, the Crime Investigation Department of Kolkata Police handed custody of Sheikh Shahjahan to the CBI.  

Issuing a contempt notice to the CID, the high court ruled on Wednesday that the case pertaining to the attack on ED officials be handed over to the CBI along with the custody of the prime accused, Shahjahan.  

The court further observed that the state police played 'hide and seek' in the matter.  

"The accused is a political influencer. The investigation should be handed over to the CBI and the custody of the accused by 4:15 pm today (Sunday)," the high court observed.  

After reportedly being on the run for close to two months, the now-suspended TMC strongman was arrested by West Bengal police on February 29.  

He was produced before the Basirhat court, which remanded him in police custody for 10 days. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Can BJP's Christian outreach secure its first LS win in Kerala?
Can BJP's Christian outreach secure its first LS win in Kerala?

In a strategic move, the BJP has welcomed prominent Christian figures like Anil K Antony, son of Congress stalwart AK Antony, and seasoned Kerala politician PC George, into its fold.

Ranji Trophy final: Mumbai pegged back; Shreyas out cheaply
Ranji Trophy final: Mumbai pegged back; Shreyas out cheaply

IMAGES from the Ranji Trophy final played between Mumbai and Vidarbha at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

2nd Test tantalisingly poised as NZ bowlers rock Aus
2nd Test tantalisingly poised as NZ bowlers rock Aus

The Australians still managed to score at a fair pace and will resume on Monday on 77-4 with Mitch Marsh, who was 27 not out, and Travis Head, unbeaten on 17, looking to cut deeper into their 279-run victory target.

Indian Wells Tennis PICS: Djokovic makes winning return
Indian Wells Tennis PICS: Djokovic makes winning return

Gauff survives scare, Osaka advances

Krystyna Pyszkova Is The New Miss World
Krystyna Pyszkova Is The New Miss World

Czech Republic's Krystyna Pyszkova won the 71st Miss World beauty pageant.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances