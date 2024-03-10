RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Alliance with TMC can still happen: Congress
March 10, 2024  16:00
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi/File image
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi/File image
Soon after the TMC declared candidates from all Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, the Congress on Sunday said its doors are open for an alliance till the withdrawal of nominations and maintained that any agreement has to be finalised through negotiations and not by unilateral announcements. 

Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a public rally in Kolkata announced the names of 42 candidates for the Lok Saba election in the state. 

"Our doors are always open and an alliance can happen anytime before withdrawal," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said over the development. 

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also said that the Indian National Congress has repeatedly declared its desire to have a respectable seat-sharing agreement with the TMC in West Bengal. 

"The Indian National Congress has always maintained that such an agreement has to be finalised through negotiations and not by unilateral announcements," he said in a post on X. 

"The Indian National Congress has always wanted the INDIA group to fight the BJP together," he also said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

No tie-up with Cong in Bengal? TMC names all 42 LS candidates
No tie-up with Cong in Bengal? TMC names all 42 LS candidates

Cricketer Yusuf Pathan will contest from the Baharampur Lok Sabha seat, whereas Kirti Aazd will fight from the Bardhaman-Durgapur constituency.

Why Abu Dhabi break, Bengaluru golf trip did England no good
Why Abu Dhabi break, Bengaluru golf trip did England no good

Vaughan wants England management to take inspiration from Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

Sini Shetty May Not Have Been Crowned Miss World But...
Sini Shetty May Not Have Been Crowned Miss World But...

Glimpses from the 71st edition of the Miss World pageant.

Secret to India's success- It's not Rohit's captaincy
Secret to India's success- It's not Rohit's captaincy

I don't think Rohit has been superior as captain, his bowlers did the trick: Graeme Swann

Unstoppable! India dominates ICC rankings across all formats!
Unstoppable! India dominates ICC rankings across all formats!

India jump to No.1 in Test rankings, now reign supreme in all three formats

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances