Alliance with TMC can still happen: Congress





Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a public rally in Kolkata announced the names of 42 candidates for the Lok Saba election in the state.





"Our doors are always open and an alliance can happen anytime before withdrawal," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said over the development.





Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also said that the Indian National Congress has repeatedly declared its desire to have a respectable seat-sharing agreement with the TMC in West Bengal.





"The Indian National Congress has always maintained that such an agreement has to be finalised through negotiations and not by unilateral announcements," he said in a post on X.





"The Indian National Congress has always wanted the INDIA group to fight the BJP together," he also said. -- PTI

