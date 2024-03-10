RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


9 members of drug smuggling cartel held, 22 kg opium seized
March 10, 2024  13:24
The Punjab police on Sunday said they arrested nine members of an international drug smuggling cartel and seized 22 kg of opium. 

Six customs officials have also been booked in connection with the case. 

Director general of police Gaurav Yadav said 30 bank accounts holding Rs 9 crore have been frozen. 

"In a major blow to International Narcotic networks, Jalandhar commissionerate of police arrests 9 members of International Drug Smuggling Cartel and seizes 22 Kg Opium," Yadav said in a post on 'X'. 

"Opium agriculturist & procurement collector arrested with 12Kg Opium from #Jharkhand," he said. 

Twelve properties worth Rs 6 crore made from proceeds of drug money were identified, Yadav further said. 

"Five foreign-based entities from UK, USA, Australia & Canada along with 6 customs officials in Delhi nominated (booked)," the DGP added. -- PTI
