9 members of drug smuggling cartel held, 22 kg opium seized





Director general of police Gaurav Yadav said 30 bank accounts holding Rs 9 crore have been frozen.





"In a major blow to International Narcotic networks, Jalandhar commissionerate of police arrests 9 members of International Drug Smuggling Cartel and seizes 22 Kg Opium," Yadav said in a post on 'X'.





"Opium agriculturist & procurement collector arrested with 12Kg Opium from #Jharkhand," he said.





Twelve properties worth Rs 6 crore made from proceeds of drug money were identified, Yadav further said.





"Five foreign-based entities from UK, USA, Australia & Canada along with 6 customs officials in Delhi nominated (booked)," the DGP added. -- PTI

