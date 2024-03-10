RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
2 election commissioners likely by Mar 15: Sources
March 10, 2024  19:47
image
Two election commissioners are likely to be appointed by March 15 to fill the vacancies created by the retirement of Anup Chandra Pandey and the surprise resignation of Arun Goel, sources said on Sunday. 

Days before the poll panel is expected to announce the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls, Goel resigned on Friday morning. 

His resignation was accepted by President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday and the law ministry issued a notification to announce it. 

This leaves Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar as the sole member of the poll authority. 

Pandey had demitted office on February 14 on attaining the age of 65 years. 

A search committee under Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and comprising the home secretary and the department of personnel and training secretary will first prepare two separate panels of five names each for the two posts. 

Later, a selection committee headed by the prime minister and comprising a Union minister and Leader of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will then name two persons for appointment as election commissioners. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

No links with Jaffer Sadiq: DMK on ex-functionary after NCB arrest
No links with Jaffer Sadiq: DMK on ex-functionary after NCB arrest

The DMK also warned of legal action against those who attempt to link Sadiq with either the party or its leaders.

Factors that will drive the markets this week
Factors that will drive the markets this week

In a data-packed week, the domestic macroeconomic figures -- industrial production and inflation numbers -- along with global trends would dictate trends in the equity market this week, analysts said. According to experts, markets may...

Kohli will have to master Chepauk challenge: Harbhajan
Kohli will have to master Chepauk challenge: Harbhajan

For the unrelenting run-machine that Virat Kohli has been in the IPL, the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai remains a peak that the Royal Challengers Bangalore batter is yet to scale.

'Khatam kar jaldi': Sarfaraz sledges Bashir
'Khatam kar jaldi': Sarfaraz sledges Bashir

Sarfaraz Khan's lighthearted sledging provided fans with a delightful moment

India, EFTA sign $100-billion free trade pact
India, EFTA sign $100-billion free trade pact

Domestic customers will get access to high-quality Swiss products such as watches, chocolates, biscuits, and clocks at lower prices as India will phase out customs duties under its trade pact with the EFTA bloc on these goods over a...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances