YouTuber Elvish Yadav thrashes Delhi man, booked
March 09, 2024  09:39
YouTuber Elvish Yadav and a few others with him allegedly assaulted a Delhi-based content creator in a shopping mall in Gurugram in Sector 53 area, police said on Friday.
   
A purported video of the alleged assault has surfaced on social media. 
 
The complainant Sagar Thakur, a Delhi resident, also claimed that Yadav "tried to break his spine" and "threatened to kill him".
 
Thakur is a content creator with over 1.6 millions subscribers on YouTube, 8,90,000 followers on Instagram and 2,50,000 followers on X.
 
In his complaint, Thakur said he and Yadav have known each other since 2021.
 
"In the last few months, Elvish fan pages have been spreading hate and propaganda which made me distressed," he said.
 
Thakur said Yadav asked to meet him on Friday and he accepted thinking it to be a "discussion". 
 
"When he came to the store he and his 8-10 goons, who were drunk started beating me and started using abusive language. Elvish Yadav tried to break my spine so that I would become physically disabled.
 
"Before leaving, Elvish Yadav threatened to kill me and I was almost unconscious (after the beatings)," Thakur said in his complaint.
 
The incident happened around 12.30 am on Friday, he added.
 
Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Yadav and others under sections 147 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Sector 53 Police Station on Friday evening, police said.
 
A probe into the matter is underway, SHO Rajender Kumar said. -- PTI 
