Will Rahul contest from Amethi? Venugopal says...

A day after Congress released its first list of 39 candidates for Lok Sabha elections, the party's General Secretary K C Venugopal on Saturday broke silence over Rahul Gandhi not contesting from Amethi.





"We only released the list for 39 seats yesterday. Wait for our list. Why is the BJP so worried about Rahul Gandhi now? We will win Amethi and Raebareli. We are very confident," Venugopal said while speaking to ANI on Saturday.





"These people are trying to create the impression that they are everything but the people of India are everything, not the BJP or Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The people will decide the future of India," he added.





Venugopal on Friday informed that Gandhi will again contest from Kerala's Wayanad constituency, the seat won by him in 2019.





Of the total 39 candidates announced, 16 are from Kerala, seven are from Karnataka, and four are from Telangana. Two from Meghalaya and one each from Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim and Lakshwadeep.





A total of six seats were also announced from Chhattisgarh, Shivkumar Dahariya has been fielded from Jangir-Champa, Jyotsana Mahant will contest from Korba, Bhupesh Baghel has been fielded from Rajnandgaon, Rajendra Sahu from Durg, Vikas Upadhay from Raipur, Tamradhwaj Sahu from Mahasamund.





Also, Congress announced names for seven seats in Karnataka, including D K Suresh contesting from Bangalore Rural.





Following the announcement of his candidature for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Congress leader and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel thanked the party's high command and said that the fielded candidates would live up to the trust shown by the party. -- ANI