RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Will Rahul contest from Amethi? Venugopal says...
March 09, 2024  18:34
image
A day after Congress released its first list of 39 candidates for Lok Sabha elections, the party's General Secretary K C Venugopal on Saturday broke silence over Rahul Gandhi not contesting from Amethi.

"We only released the list for 39 seats yesterday. Wait for our list. Why is the BJP so worried about Rahul Gandhi now? We will win Amethi and Raebareli. We are very confident," Venugopal said while speaking to ANI on Saturday.

"These people are trying to create the impression that they are everything but the people of India are everything, not the BJP or Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The people will decide the future of India," he added.

Venugopal on Friday informed that Gandhi will again contest from Kerala's Wayanad constituency, the seat won by him in 2019.

Of the total 39 candidates announced, 16 are from Kerala, seven are from Karnataka, and four are from Telangana. Two from Meghalaya and one each from Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim and Lakshwadeep.

A total of six seats were also announced from Chhattisgarh, Shivkumar Dahariya has been fielded from Jangir-Champa, Jyotsana Mahant will contest from Korba, Bhupesh Baghel has been fielded from Rajnandgaon, Rajendra Sahu from Durg, Vikas Upadhay from Raipur, Tamradhwaj Sahu from Mahasamund.

Congress leader Vikas Upadhyay will contest from the Raipur Lok Sabha seat.

Also, Congress announced names for seven seats in Karnataka, including D K Suresh contesting from Bangalore Rural.

Following the announcement of his candidature for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Congress leader and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel thanked the party's high command and said that the fielded candidates would live up to the trust shown by the party.  -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Mumbai eye 42nd Ranji title! Can Vidarbha stop them?
Mumbai eye 42nd Ranji title! Can Vidarbha stop them?

A battle-hardened Vidarbha won't make it easy for 41-times Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy final, starting on Sunday.

Injury concerns grow for CSK: Pathirana suffers hamstring strain
Injury concerns grow for CSK: Pathirana suffers hamstring strain

Two weeks ahead of the upcoming IPL, defending champions Chennai Super Kings were left to fret over another injury concern as pacer Matheesha Pathirana has suffered a Grade 1 hamstring strain on his left leg.

Top general calls PLA combat capabilities 'fake'
Top general calls PLA combat capabilities 'fake'

In a surprise development, a top Chinese military general has cast aspersions on the People's Liberation Army (PLA)'s much-publicised 'real combat-oriented exercises' as 'fake combat capabilities' at a time when Chinese President Xi...

Naidu announces alliance with BJP; gets 17 LS seats
Naidu announces alliance with BJP; gets 17 LS seats

The BJP may contest around six Lok Sabha and an equal number of assembly seats in the southern state, the sources said.

In Pictures - England's Dharamsala Diary
In Pictures - England's Dharamsala Diary

The curtains dropped on another exciting India vs England Test series, with the visiting side falling to a crushing defeat in the final match in Dharamsala.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances