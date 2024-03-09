TMC leader joins BJP in Meghalaya, more to follow





Winnerson was welcomed to the BJP by the party's state president Rikman G Momin.





BJP MLAs AL Hek and Sanbor Shullai were also present at the programme along with other senior leaders of the party.





Hek, who is a minister in the state government, claimed that several TMC leaders, including MLAs, will be joining the BJP in a few days.





"How many will come, just wait and watch," he said. Shullai said the BJP was ready to give "a red carpet welcome" to leader of opposition Mukul Sangma of the TMC.





Winnerson Sangma said he joined the BJP to serve the people through a "better platform".





"I have represented the Salmanpara seat for 10 years, from 2013 to 2023, but I could not make it in the last assembly elections. Still, I am in active politics. I wanted to serve the people with commitment and dedication. I understood that BJP is a very strong platform in the state and at the national level," he said.





He said that he was grateful to TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and its general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. -- PTI

