RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Supriya Sule, Ajit Pawar's wife meet amid poll buzz
March 09, 2024  10:11
image
NCP (SP) leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule, and Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar, possible rivals in the coming Lok Sabha elections, on Friday met and hugged each other at a temple in Baramati tehsil.
  
Speculation is rife that Sunetra Pawar could be fielded by the Ajit Pawar-led NCP in the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency against Sule, who is Ajit's cousin and the daughter of party founder Sharad Pawar.

The two women came face to face at Kamleshwar temple in Jalochi village.
 
"After offering prayers at the temple, I happened to meet Supriya `tai' (elder sister in Marathi). We both exchanged greetings on the occasion of Maha Shivratri and Women's Day," Sunetra Pawar said in a statement. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Anderson first pace bowler to take 700 Test wickets
Anderson first pace bowler to take 700 Test wickets

The 41-year-old England pacer achieved the landmark in his 187th Test, when he got Kuldeep Yadav caught behind.

In Pictures - Sinner shines; Swiatek crushes Collins
In Pictures - Sinner shines; Swiatek crushes Collins

World number one Iga Swiatek blasted past American Danielle Collins 6-3, 6-0.

Modi takes elephant safari in Kaziranga
Modi takes elephant safari in Kaziranga

Modi, on his maiden visit to the UNESCO World Heritage Site, first took the elephant safari in Mihimukh area of the Central Kohora Range of the park followed by the jeep safari inside the same range.

LS polls: Cong announces DK Suresh among 7 candidates for K'taka
LS polls: Cong announces DK Suresh among 7 candidates for K'taka

A three-time MP, Suresh is the brother of Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar and is the sitting member from Bangalore Rural. He was the only Congress candidate to win in the 2019 general elections in the state.

Sameer Wankhede's wife Kranti Redkar-Wankhede gets death threats from Pak
Sameer Wankhede's wife Kranti Redkar-Wankhede gets death threats from Pak

The actress, in a post on social media platform X informed that she has been receiving death threats since last year.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances