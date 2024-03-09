RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Sandeshkhali police station in-charge shifted
March 09, 2024  20:15
image
The West Bengal government on Saturday transferred Biswajit Shanpui, the officer-in-charge of Sandeshkhali police station, amid the ongoing furore over allegations of sexual abuse and land grabbing against local Trinamool Congress leaders.

Gopal Sarkar, who previously served as OC in the Basirhat police district, has been appointed as Shanpui's replacement.

Police authorities, however, described the transfers as routine administrative actions, noting a reorganisation of additional officials in the district.

On March 1, the state government removed two officers from the Basirhat police district, following the arrest of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh.

Sheikh, a key accused in sexual assault and land grab cases in Sandeshkhali, had been on the run for 55 days.

Sheikh was arrested by the West Bengal Police in connection with the attack on ED officials at Sandeshkhali on January 5, following which the state government handed over the case to the CID.

On Wednesday, the CBI obtained custody of Sheikh from the West Bengal CID, following orders by the Calcutta high court.

The Sandeshkhali region, situated on the fringes of the Sunderbans, had been engulfed in turmoil for over a month due to allegations against Sheikh and his associates of sexual abuse and land usurpation.

The area falls under the jurisdiction of Basirhat police district.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Zardari elected as Pakistan President for a historic 2nd term
Zardari elected as Pakistan President for a historic 2nd term

Asif Ali Zardari was overwhelmingly elected as the 14th President of Pakistan on Saturday, becoming the only civilian President of the coup-prone country for a second time.

Naidu announces alliance with BJP; gets 17 LS seats
Naidu announces alliance with BJP; gets 17 LS seats

The BJP may contest around six Lok Sabha and an equal number of assembly seats in the southern state, the sources said.

'Sukhu govt will fall': 11 Himachal MLAs reach Uttarakhand
'Sukhu govt will fall': 11 Himachal MLAs reach Uttarakhand

Six Himachal Pradesh Congress MLAs who voted against party nominee Abhishek Manu Singhvi in the Rajya Sabha elections, along with three Independent lawmakers, have shifted to a hotel in Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Uttarakhand amid an...

Memorable 100th Test for record-breaker Ashwin!
Memorable 100th Test for record-breaker Ashwin!

Ravichandran Ashwin is the only bowler in the history of Test cricket to claim a five-wicket haul in both his debut and 100th Test match.

TMC 'looted' central funds through 'fake job cards': Modi
TMC 'looted' central funds through 'fake job cards': Modi

Giving a clarion call to defeat the Mamata Banerjee-led party in West Bengal, the prime minister while addressing a mega rally in Siliguri said, "The road to oust the corrupt TMC government from West Bengal will open from the Lok Sabha...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances