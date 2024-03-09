No coordination between Sena-UBT, Cong: Ambedkar

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) president Prakash Ambedkar on Saturday highlighted the differences in Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra over seat sharing.





The Aghadi which has the Congress, the Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray and the Nationalist Congress Party-Ssharad Pawar as its main constituents and is looking to get smaller parties like Ambedkar's VBA into the fold.





"The current situation of MVA, about which I have said many times, has not stopped because of us. There are 10 seats where there is no coordination between Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) and Congress," he said while speaking to ANI.





Ambedkar added, "There are five seats that are being demanded by the NCP (Sharad Pawar), Congress and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray). So in total, there are 15 seats out of 48 in which they do not have coordination and because of this lack of coordination, I think their talks (on seat sharing) are not going ahead. We go to the meeting, have coffee and biscuits and request them to coordinate with each other so that we can put forward our demands."





Meanwhile, the VBA said it will not be a part of the Aghadi rally scheduled for Saturday in Baramati nor will it attend Rahul Gandhi's Mumbai rally on March 12 until a formal decision is reached on the distribution of seats in the MVA. -- ANI

