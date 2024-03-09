RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Modi takes elephant safari in Kaziranga
March 09, 2024  08:49
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the elephant and jeep safari inside Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on Saturday morning, an official said. 

Modi, on his maiden visit to the UNESCO World Heritage Site, first took the elephant safari in Mihimukh area of the Central Kohora Range of the park followed by the jeep safari inside the same range.

He was accompanied by park director Sonali Ghosh and other senior forest officials.

The prime minister had arrived at Kaziranga on Friday evening on a two-day visit to the state.

He is also scheduled to inaugurate the 125-ft high 'Statue of Valour' of legendary Ahom general Lachit Barphukan in Jorhat in the afternoon.

The prime minister will then proceed to Meleng Meteli Pothar, also in Jorhat district, where he will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of both central and state projects worth around  Rs 18,000 crore.
        
He is also scheduled to address a public meeting at the same venue. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LS polls: Cong announces DK Suresh among 7 candidates for K'taka
LS polls: Cong announces DK Suresh among 7 candidates for K'taka

A three-time MP, Suresh is the brother of Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar and is the sitting member from Bangalore Rural. He was the only Congress candidate to win in the 2019 general elections in the state.

Sameer Wankhede's wife Kranti Redkar-Wankhede gets death threats from Pak
Sameer Wankhede's wife Kranti Redkar-Wankhede gets death threats from Pak

The actress, in a post on social media platform X informed that she has been receiving death threats since last year.

Talks with BJD hits hurdle, BJP may go solo in LS, assembly polls in Odisha
Talks with BJD hits hurdle, BJP may go solo in LS, assembly polls in Odisha

Samal also claimed that the Odisha BJP was confident of winning both the polls.

F1: Max Verstappen on pole in Saudi Arabia
F1: Max Verstappen on pole in Saudi Arabia

Verstappen took pole position for the Saudi Arabian Formula One Grand Prix on Friday with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc qualifying alongside on the front row.

WPL PIX: Deepti's magical hat-trick denies DC victory
WPL PIX: Deepti's magical hat-trick denies DC victory

IMAGES from the WPL match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz in New Delhi on Friday

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances