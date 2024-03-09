RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Fire breaks out in MP secretariat building
March 09, 2024  12:08
A fire broke out on the third floor of the multi-storey Madhya Pradesh state secretariat building in Bhopal on Saturday morning, officials said.

Nobody was reported injured in the incident, they said.

Some sanitation workers noticed smoke at the Vallabh Bhawan -- as the secretariat building is officially known -- around 9.30 am, following which the fire brigade was alerted, sources said.

"The blaze has been brought under control by the firefighters and further work is on. Now, only smoke is emanating from the third floor where the documents have been kept," Bhopal Municipal Corporation's Fire Officer Rameshwar Neel told PTI.

Fifteen to twenty fire tenders have been pressed into service, he said.

The sources said that some sanitation workers, who were working near the gate number 5 and 6 of the secretariat complex, noticed the smoke, following which the authorities were informed.   -- PTI
