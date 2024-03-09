RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Ex-Arunachal CM Nabam Tuki resigns as state Cong chief
March 09, 2024  17:06
image
Former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Nabam Tuki has resigned as the president of the state Congress, ahead of the Lok Sabha and the assembly elections, a party leader said on Saturday.

Tuki sent his resignation to the All India Congress Committee on Friday, following the defection of three party MLAs to Bharatiya Janata Party, he said.

"The former chief minister resigned on moral grounds as he could not prevent the MLAs from defecting to other political parties," APCC general secretary Gyamar Tana said.

Tuki represents the Sagalee assembly constituency in the state. Earlier this month, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Lombo Tayeng, a six-time MLA from Mebo in East Siang district, joined the BJP.

Two other Congress MLAs, who joined the BJP last month, are Ninong Ering and Wanglin Lowangdong.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Youngsters' response to pressure helps Ind trump England
Youngsters' response to pressure helps Ind trump England

India were without several frontline players and fielded five debutants in the series.

Stokes defends aggressive approach after series defeat
Stokes defends aggressive approach after series defeat

'You've just got to be positive enough to take that risk, accept that it may lead to your downfall. But when the intent is there and you have a clear reason as to why you are playing that shot, you can hold your hands up and accept it.'

Bonanza for Team India! BCCI announces 'Test incentive' scheme
Bonanza for Team India! BCCI announces 'Test incentive' scheme

The Indian team were rewarded with a bonus as the BCCI announced the launch of the 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme'.

'He has something about him...'
'He has something about him...'

In the series, Kuldeep scored 97 valuable runs down the order and took 19 wickets at an average of 20.15.

How Jaiswal, Kuldeep helped guide India to series win
How Jaiswal, Kuldeep helped guide India to series win

Kuldeep picked the wickets of Ben Stokes at Ranchi and Zak Crawley in Dharamsala as his favourite dismissals from the series.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances