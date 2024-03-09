RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Election Commissioner Arun Goel quits ahead of LS polls
March 09, 2024  21:29
Election Commissioner Arun Goel resigned on Saturday, days before the expected announcement of the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. 

His tenure was till December 2027.

According to a law ministry notification, Goel's resignation has been accepted by President Droupadi Murmu with effect from Saturday.

It was not immediately known why he stepped down.

Goel, a retired bureaucrat, was a 1985-batch IAS officer of the Punjab cadre. 

He had joined the Election Commission in November 2022.

Following the retirement of Anup Pandey in February and Goel's resignation, the three-member EC panel has now only Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.  -- PTI
