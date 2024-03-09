RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Cong-DMK may annoucne seat sharing deal today
March 09, 2024  12:57
image
With the Lok Sabha elections barely weeks away now, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), along with its ruling ally in the state, the Congress, are likely to finalise their seat-sharing deal by Saturday or the day after, according to DMK sources.

The sources stated further that the negotiations on a seat agreement, which are currently ongoing, are expected to conclude later on Saturday or Sunday.

Amid the ongoing deliberations for the allotment of seats for the Lok Sabha elections, a consensus has already been reached for Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), and Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK) -- the junior partners in the ruling alliance in the state -- to contest one seat each, sources said, adding that while the MDMK and the IUML will contest the polls on their respective symbols, the KMDK will fight the elections under the DMK symbol.

Further, as part of a broad consensus amid the ongoing talks, the Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), also part of the ruling alliance in the state, will contest two seats each on their respective symbols.

The Congress is expected to secure a substantial share of 9+1 (9 seats in Tamil Nadu and 1 in Puducherry) once the seat-sharing is finalised, sources said.  -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Olympic Boxing Qualifier: Hussamuddin loses to CWG champion Gallagher
Olympic Boxing Qualifier: Hussamuddin loses to CWG champion Gallagher

World Championship bronze medallist Mohammed Hussamuddin went down 0-4 against Ireland's Jude Gallagher.

In Pictures - Ashwin puts India on brink on huge win!
In Pictures - Ashwin puts India on brink on huge win!

Images from Day 3 of the fifth and final Test between India and England in Dharamsala on Saturday.

Bengaluru bans non-essential usage of potable water
Bengaluru bans non-essential usage of potable water

Amid water crisis in the city, Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has banned usage of potable water for non-essential purposes and those found violating the prohibitory order would be fined Rs 5,000.

In Pictures - Anderson first pace bowler to take 700 Test wickets
In Pictures - Anderson first pace bowler to take 700 Test wickets

The 41-year-old England pacer achieved the landmark in his 187th Test, when he got Kuldeep Yadav caught behind.

Saiyami's Australian Diaries
Saiyami's Australian Diaries

Saiyami Kher shares her travel diaries from her recent trip to Australia.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances