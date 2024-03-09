Cong-DMK may annoucne seat sharing deal today

With the Lok Sabha elections barely weeks away now, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), along with its ruling ally in the state, the Congress, are likely to finalise their seat-sharing deal by Saturday or the day after, according to DMK sources.





The sources stated further that the negotiations on a seat agreement, which are currently ongoing, are expected to conclude later on Saturday or Sunday.





Amid the ongoing deliberations for the allotment of seats for the Lok Sabha elections, a consensus has already been reached for Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), and Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK) -- the junior partners in the ruling alliance in the state -- to contest one seat each, sources said, adding that while the MDMK and the IUML will contest the polls on their respective symbols, the KMDK will fight the elections under the DMK symbol.





Further, as part of a broad consensus amid the ongoing talks, the Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), also part of the ruling alliance in the state, will contest two seats each on their respective symbols.





The Congress is expected to secure a substantial share of 9+1 (9 seats in Tamil Nadu and 1 in Puducherry) once the seat-sharing is finalised, sources said. -- ANI

