Bengal BJP MP resigns from post, party
March 09, 2024  12:53
image
Bharatiya Janata Party MP of West Bengal's Jhargram Kunar Hembram on Saturday said he has resigned from Lok Sabha and his party.

Speaking to reporters, Hembram said he took the decision for personal reasons.

State BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said, "Hembram had informed the party about his decision a few days back."

Reacting to the development, the TMC said he resigned 'sensing defeat'.

"He knows the BJP is going to lose the seat. So he has decided to quit," TMC MP Santanu Sen said.  -- PTI
