6 Himachal Cong rebels reach Rishikesh hotel

A total of 11 MLAs from Himachal Pradesh arrived in Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Uttarakhand on Saturday amid the turmoil within the Congress party in the state, whose government is led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.





A bus with Haryana's number plate arrived in Rishikesh's Taj Hotel today and the 11 MLAs, including six rebel Congress MLAs and three independent MLAs, were seen entering the hotel under a heavy security cover.





Sukhu, while speaking to reporters on Friday in Palampur said, "Some MLAs are sad. They have been kept under CRPF security. Is this how democracy will remain strong? Horsetrading weakens the democracy."





"I have just come to know through social media that they (rebel MLAs) were taken away from the hotel in Panchkula and a charter plane flew from Chandigarh airport. I don't know where it will land. This is because their family members were putting pressure on them to return," Sukhu said.





The 11 MLAs landed at Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun on Friday at around 2.40 pm, from where they left in a car towards the hotel in Rishikesh.





The development comes two days after chief minister Sukhu was in Delhi to meet the Congress top brass.





According to information, the chief minister was in the national capital to meet the Congress high command and give a report about the current political situation in the state. -- ANI

