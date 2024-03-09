RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
6 Himachal Cong rebels reach Rishikesh hotel
March 09, 2024  15:23
image
A total of 11 MLAs from Himachal Pradesh arrived in Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Uttarakhand on Saturday amid the turmoil within the Congress party in the state, whose government is led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

A bus with Haryana's number plate arrived in Rishikesh's Taj Hotel today and the 11 MLAs, including six rebel Congress MLAs and three independent MLAs, were seen entering the hotel under a heavy security cover.

Sukhu, while speaking to reporters on Friday in Palampur said, "Some MLAs are sad. They have been kept under CRPF security. Is this how democracy will remain strong? Horsetrading weakens the democracy."

"I have just come to know through social media that they (rebel MLAs) were taken away from the hotel in Panchkula and a charter plane flew from Chandigarh airport. I don't know where it will land. This is because their family members were putting pressure on them to return," Sukhu said.

The 11 MLAs landed at Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun on Friday at around 2.40 pm, from where they left in a car towards the hotel in Rishikesh.

The development comes two days after chief minister Sukhu was in Delhi to meet the Congress top brass.

According to information, the chief minister was in the national capital to meet the Congress high command and give a report about the current political situation in the state.  -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - Ashwin stars as India thump England in Dharamsala
In Pictures - Ashwin stars as India thump England in Dharamsala

Having conceded a lead of 259, England were all out for 195 in the second session on day three of the contest.

NIA releases fresh footage of Bengaluru blast suspect
NIA releases fresh footage of Bengaluru blast suspect

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), the premier anti-terror probe agency in the country, on Saturday released two videos and pictures of the suspect in Rameshwaram cafe blast case, seeking the cooperation of citizens to identify him.

5th Test PIX: India rout England in Dharamsala; win series 4-1
5th Test PIX: India rout England in Dharamsala; win series 4-1

Images from Day 3 of the fifth and final Test between India and England in Dharamsala on Saturday.

Jolt to Cong as Gandhi family loyalist joins BJP in MP
Jolt to Cong as Gandhi family loyalist joins BJP in MP

These leaders joined the BJP in the presence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, state BJP president V D Sharma and former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the party's state headquarters on Saturday morning.

Bonanza for Team India! BCCI announces 'Test incentive' scheme
Bonanza for Team India! BCCI announces 'Test incentive' scheme

The Indian team were rewarded with a bonus as the BCCI announced the launch of the 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme'.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances