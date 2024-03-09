12-hour bandh in eastern Nagaland demanding separate state





The organisations declared a "public emergency" on Tuesday, stating that it would not allow any political party to campaign for the Lok Sabha polls.





Vehicles remained off the roads, markets were shut, institutions and government offices were closed in Mon, Tuensang, Longleng, Kiphire, Noklak and Shamator districts. These districts are mainly inhabited by the tribes of Chang, Khiamniungan, Konyak, Phom, Sangtam, Tikhir and Yimkhiung.





During the bandh, which began at 6 am and continued till 6 pm, the districts wore a deserted look.





ENPO vice president W Bendang Chang said the bandh was a success and it passed off peacefully.





He said the ENPO has decided to continue the bandh on Saturday as well. -- PTI

The bandh was called by the Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation along with its tribal bodies and frontal organisations, demanding a separate state carved out with the six districts in the eastern part of the state.