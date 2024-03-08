Will have 15 yrs stable govt, even longer: EAM





EAM Dr S Jaishankar when asked on the coming general election would affect Indian diplomacy with other countries and whether India would have a stable government. "100% ! We will have 15 years of stable government, we may have even longer..."





"My argument is that India-Japan ties will both draw strength from our larger activities together, especially from the quad, but also contribute to its effectiveness and its breadth," he said.





Jaishankar added, "The bottom line is that the world is changing, the Indo-Pacific is changing, and India and Japan are changing, but in our relationship, many solutions for us nationally, as well as region and for the world lie there." Jaishankar is on a visit to Japan from March 6-8 for the 16th India-Japan Foreign Minister's Strategic Dialogue with his Japanese counterpart, Yoko Kamikawa.

