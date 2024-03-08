RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


We have strongly taken it up with Moscow: MEA on Indians in Russian army
March 08, 2024  19:08
image
Several Indian nationals have been duped to work with the Russian Army and India has strongly taken up the matter with the Russian government for their early discharge, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.
 
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said strong action has been initiated against agents and unscrupulous elements who recruited the Indians on false pretexts and promises.

"The CBI yesterday busted a major human trafficking network conducting searches in several cities and collecting incriminating evidence. A case of human trafficking has been registered against several agents," Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

"We once again appeal to Indian nationals to not be swayed by offers made by agents for support jobs with the Russian Army. This is fraught with danger and risk to life," he said.

Jaiswal said India remains committed to ensure early release of the Indian nationals serving as support staff to the Russian Army.

"We remain committed to the early release of our nationals serving as support staff with the Russian Army and their eventual return home," he said. -- PTI
