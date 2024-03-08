RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Waitress at Haryana restaurant where 5 fell ill after having mouth freshener arrested
March 08, 2024  23:51
A waitress of La Forestta cafe-cum-restaurant where five people were allegedly served dry ice instead of a mouth freshener was arrested on Friday, the police said, adding that she was later let off on bail. 

According to police, the waitress, Amritpal Kaur, was arrested late evening on Thursday and was questioned for an hour before she was let off on bail. 

"During interrogation, the waitress revealed that the incident happened by mistake," said Surender Sheoran, ACP, Manesar. 

The police said the manager of the cafe was arrested by police on Monday and sent into jail while the owner of the cafe is still absconding. 

The restaurant is yet to be reopened, they added. 

Five diners vomited and suffered bleeding in the mouth after consuming the dry ice served to them in an apparent mix-up at the eatery. 

According to the complaint lodged by one of them, they had gone to the La Forestta restaurant on the night of March 3. 

A video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, showed the five friends purportedly vomiting blood. 

The police said earlier that two of the five people were still hospitalised. Dry ice is solid carbon dioxide, a cooling agent that is toxic. 

An FIR under sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was lodged on the matter at Kherki Daula Police Station last Sunday. -- PTI
