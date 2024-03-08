RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Varanasi's big day today
March 08, 2024  09:30
image
Aarti performed at Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi on the occasion of Mahashivratri.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Maharani 3 Review: Lost Focus
Maharani 3 Review: Lost Focus

Huma Qureshi's Rani Bharti was the ace in the pack, but everything that she does in this season smacks more of script conveniences than careful plotting, observes Deepa Gahlot.

Dazzling Nita Ambani!
Dazzling Nita Ambani!

Celebrating Nita Ambani's sartorial awesomeness during Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding festivities.

Mahashivratri: 6 Must-Visit Shiva Temples
Mahashivratri: 6 Must-Visit Shiva Temples

Explore some of the majestic temples dedicated to Lord Shiva across the country.

Bhagwant Mann wanted to join Cong, be my deputy, claims Sidhu
Bhagwant Mann wanted to join Cong, be my deputy, claims Sidhu

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has claimed that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had approached him once expressing his readiness to join the party.

'SBI is telling an utter lie'
'SBI is telling an utter lie'

'Mumbai main branch (SBI headquarter) has all the data ready-made. It doesn't take even an hour to out the data from the system.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances