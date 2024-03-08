RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Upset over sitting arrangement, JK ex-deputy CM leaves Modi rally venue
March 08, 2024  01:06
Former Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister Muzaffar Beig, who was among several non-BJP leaders invited to Narendra Modi's rally in Srinagar, left the venue in a huff even before the Prime Minister's arrival as "no separate (sitting) arrangement" had been made for Padma awardees like him. 

A Padma Shri awardee, Muzaffar Beig was accompanied by his wife and Baramulla District Development Council chairperson Safeena Beig. 

After reaching the Bakshi stadium here, the couple were taken to a sitting area meant for BJP leaders and others. However, they left minutes later. 

Speaking to reporters, Safeena Beig said it was unfortunate that there was no separate seating arrangement for Padma awardees. 

"Beig is a Padma awardee and came here in that capacity. But it was very unfortunate that there was no separate arrangement for such awardees," she said. 

"We had come here to welcome our prime minister and thank him. I had come here as (DDC) chairperson. This is an official function and we wanted to be part of it," she said. 

Safeena Beig said she would take up the matter with the government. 

Asked about speculation that Muzaffar Beig might join the BJP, she said politicians from different parties were present at the rally venue and it does not mean all of them are joining the BJP. -- PTI
