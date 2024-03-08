The eyes say it all

Sign inCreate Account
An early penalty by Alexis Mac Allister and a Darwin Nunez brace helped Liverpool to thrash Sparta Prague 5-1.
'Bahut mazaa aaya tha doing Agneepath. When you are working with good actors, it enriches your acting.' 'Amitabhji and I had done Shahenshah before, but that was a fun film.'
In a state where thin margins and minor swings decide electoral outcomes, nothing can be left to chance, even for those relishing the cocooned life, observes Shyam G Memon.
Shaitaan's wickedness may be its calling card but relies on age-old formulas to do the trick, observes Sukanya Verma.
Showtime is watchable but never engrossing, notes Sukanya Verma.