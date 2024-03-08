Sukhu out? Rushes to Delhi to meet High Command





According to the information, the Chief Minister will meet the Congress High Command and give a report about the current political situation in the state and will discuss the candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.





The Chief Minister's visit to Delhi is being considered very important amid the political crisis in Himachal.





The Chief Minister appeared to be ready to reconsider the disqualification of six Congress MLAs.





"If one realises one's fault then that person deserves another chance," CM Sukhu said when question on the possible return of the rebel MLAs.





Earlier Himachal Minister Vikramaditya Singh, said that he had played the role of facilitator between the Congress High Command and disqualified party MLAs, adding that the decision now lies with the party's central leadership.





He said that the Congress High Command and the observers, DK Shivakumar and BS Hooda, had given him the responsibility to meet and take the views of the 'rebel' and disqualified MLAs.





The minister indicated that there was a strong possibility that some of the rebels could return to the party fold.





"Everything is possible in politics, there are some pressure tactics, I am learning politics. No doors are open or closed in politics, earlier, Amit Shah ji said doors had been closed for Nitish Babu, but those doors were opened for him later. These are common in politics," Vikramaditya Singh had said.

Amid the political crisis in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Sukhu on Thursday left for Delhi to "meet" the Congress High Command.