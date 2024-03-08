Sudha Murty nominated to Rajya Sabha





Sudha Murty is an Indian educator, author, philanthropist and former chairperson of the Infosys Foundation. She is married to the co-founder of Infosys, NR Narayana Murty. Murty was awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award in India, for social work by the Government of India in 2006.





She is also also the mother-in-law of UK PM Rishi Sunak.





PM Narendra Modi tweets, "I am delighted that the President of India has nominated Sudha Murty to the Rajya Sabha. Sudha Ji's contributions to diverse fields including social work, philanthropy and education have been immense and inspiring. Her presence in the Rajya Sabha is a powerful testament to our 'Nari Shakti', exemplifying the strength and potential of women in shaping our nation's destiny. Wishing her a fruitful Parliamentary tenure."