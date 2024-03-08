RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


SC to hear SBI plea on extension of time on bonds
March 08, 2024  09:45
image
The Supreme Court will hear a State Bank of India (SBI) plea on March 11 seeking an extension of time until June 30 to submit details of electoral bonds to the Election Commission of India. 

A five-judge Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud will hear the matter on March 11. The Constitution Bench will also hear the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) contempt petition on that day too. 

 The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has filed a contempt petition in the Supreme Court against the State Bank of India for not complying with the top court's direction to disclose details of electoral bonds to the Election Commission. 

 Advocate Prashant Bhushan for ADR mentioned the plea before a bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Thursday and apprised the top court that the State Bank of India has filed an application for extension, which is likely to be listed on Monday. Advocate Bhushan yesterday urged the top court to list ADR's plea along with SBI's application.
