Sameer Wankhede's wife gets threats from Pak





The actress, in a post on social media platform X informed that she has been receiving death threats since last year.





"@CMOMaharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis @mieknathshinde @mumbaipolice, I have been receiving death threats on my mobile number from various Pakistani numbers and a number from the UK. I just wanted to bring it to your kind notice. This has been happening since last one year. The police have been regularly informed," Kranti Redkar Wankhede posted on X.





The police said that Kranti Redkar has lodged a complaint at Goregaon police station.





"Actress Kranti Redkar wife of former Mumbai NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede received death threats, and obscene messages coming from Pakistani numbers, Sameer Wankhede's wife has lodged her complaint at Goregaon police station," police said.





Further investigation is underway. -- ANI

