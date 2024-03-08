RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sameer Wankhede's wife gets threats from Pak
March 08, 2024  23:20
Actress Kranti Redkar Wankhede, wife of NCB officer Sameer Wankhede/File image
Actress Kranti Redkar Wankhede, who is also the wife of former Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau zonal director Sameer Wankhede, has allegedly received death threats and obscene messages coming from Pakistani numbers, the police said on Friday. 

The actress, in a post on social media platform X informed that she has been receiving death threats since last year. 

"@CMOMaharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis @mieknathshinde @mumbaipolice, I have been receiving death threats on my mobile number from various Pakistani numbers and a number from the UK. I just wanted to bring it to your kind notice. This has been happening since last one year. The police have been regularly informed," Kranti Redkar Wankhede posted on X. 

The police said that Kranti Redkar has lodged a complaint at Goregaon police station. 

"Actress Kranti Redkar wife of former Mumbai NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede received death threats, and obscene messages coming from Pakistani numbers, Sameer Wankhede's wife has lodged her complaint at Goregaon police station," police said. 

Further investigation is underway. -- ANI
