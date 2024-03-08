RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Rupert Murdoch gets engaged at 92 to a scientist
March 08, 2024  12:47
Rupert Murdoch with former wife Jerry Hall
Rupert Murdoch with former wife Jerry Hall
Media Mogul Rupert Murdoch has got engaged to a retired molecular biologist, Elena Zhukova. The 92-year-old is set to marry Zhukova, 62, on June 1 in a ceremony on his California vineyard and estate, Moraga, according to The Hollywood Reporter. 

 Murdoch reportedly began seeing Zhukova during the summer after meeting her through his third wife, Wendi Deng. Zhukova is described as a retired molecular biologist who studied diabetes at the University of California, Los Angeles. 

 The New York Times first reported the new engagement. 

 According to The Hollywood Reporter, the news comes nearly a year after Murdoch announced his engagement to Ann Lesley Smith, a retired dental hygienist, in the spring of 2023. But he broke it off a few weeks later. The upcoming June nuptials would make it Murdoch's fifth marriage. He was previously married to model Jerry Hall from 2016 to 2022.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Mahashivratri Special Recipe: Falhari Bondas
Mahashivratri Special Recipe: Falhari Bondas

Make fasting a delicious affair with this falhari version of bonda.

Karnataka water situation turns grim, Rs 5,000 fine imposed for...
Karnataka water situation turns grim, Rs 5,000 fine imposed for...

Amidst a severe water crisis, the Karnataka Water Supply and Sewerage Board banned the usage of drinking water for car washing, gardening, construction, water fountains and road construction and maintenance. It also imposed a fine of Rs...

US wants competition with China, but not...: Biden
US wants competition with China, but not...: Biden

Biden said America is in a stronger position to win the competition for the 21st Century against China.

LPG price cut by Rs 100/cylinder
LPG price cut by Rs 100/cylinder

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced a Rs 100 per cylinder cut in cooking gas LPG price to ease financial burden on households. Non-subsidised cooking gas price will be cut to Rs 803 per 14.2-kg cylinder in the national...

'This story must reach every single Indian'
'This story must reach every single Indian'

'When I heard about it, I was very excited to do it. And I thought that if I didn't know about this, then others would not know either.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances