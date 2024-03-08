Rupert Murdoch gets engaged at 92 to a scientist





Murdoch reportedly began seeing Zhukova during the summer after meeting her through his third wife, Wendi Deng. Zhukova is described as a retired molecular biologist who studied diabetes at the University of California, Los Angeles.





The New York Times first reported the new engagement.





According to The Hollywood Reporter, the news comes nearly a year after Murdoch announced his engagement to Ann Lesley Smith, a retired dental hygienist, in the spring of 2023. But he broke it off a few weeks later. The upcoming June nuptials would make it Murdoch's fifth marriage. He was previously married to model Jerry Hall from 2016 to 2022.

Media Mogul Rupert Murdoch has got engaged to a retired molecular biologist, Elena Zhukova. The 92-year-old is set to marry Zhukova, 62, on June 1 in a ceremony on his California vineyard and estate, Moraga, according to The Hollywood Reporter.