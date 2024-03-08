RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rs 100 discount on LPG cylinders for Women's Day
March 08, 2024  08:55
PM Narendra Modi announces a cut in prices of LPG cylinders on the occasion of Women's Day today.
"Today, on Women's Day, our Government has decided to reduce LPG cylinder prices by Rs. 100. This will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, especially benefiting our Nari Shakti. By making cooking gas more affordable, we also aim to support the well-being of families and ensure a healthier environment. This is in line with our commitment to empowering women and ensuring 'Ease of Living' for them," the PM announced.
