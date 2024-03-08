Rameshwaram Cafe blast: NIA detains cloth merchant





The teams suspect that the detenu, who was an active member of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), was part of the plot. Meanwhile, the investigation teams found that the man who planted bomb at the food joint on March 1 travelled from Bengaluru to Tumakuru, Ballari, Bidar and then Bhatkal, sources said PTI

A cloth merchant from Kaul Bazaar in Ballari has been detained by the National Investigation Agency and Central Crime Branch in their joint investigation of the March 1 blast at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru, sources said on Friday.