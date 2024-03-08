No leader like Modi in Cong: Karunakaran's daughter





She said that someone asked her why she joined the BJP as she has stood strong with the Congress even when facing problems from within the party.





"After seeing Prime Minister Modi's style of functioning for some time, I realised that every party needs a strong leader. The Congress does not have any such strong leaders," she said.





Padmaja, the daughter of Congress stalwart and former Kerala Chief Minister K Karunakaran, alleged that the leaders in the party do not even have time to meet its functionaries.





She said that when she recently went to the Congress's headquarters in Delhi, she found that Sonia Gandhi does not meet anyone, "Rahul Gandhi has no time and most of the senior leaders have left (the party)."





"...That day, I realised there was no point in remaining there. I had had enough of being insulted.

"During the elections, I was not included in any committees, four-to-five people within the party were working to chase me out of Thrissur and create problems for me everywhere else and when I complained about it, the party leadership did not take it seriously, which hurt me," Padmaja said.





