Mahadev app: ED arrests two more in money laundering case





Girish Talreja and Suraj Chokhani were taken into custody on March 2 and March 3, respectively.





A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court sent them to ED custody till March 11, the agency said in a statement.





With these, the total arrests in the case stand at 11.





The ED said Talreja held a stake in 'Lotus365', a sister concern of Mahadev Online Book app.





He is a partner along with Ratan Lal Jain alias Aman and Sourabh Chandrakar, the main promoter of MOB, in the illegal operations of 'Lotus365', the agency alleged.





"Talreja played an active role in laundering proceeds of crime generated out of illegal operations of 'Lotus365'. Rs 50 crore betting cash was being handled by this branch per month and he was found to be one of the members of the 'cash handling WhatsApp group' of this branch," the ED claimed.





It said searches were conducted at the branches of 'Lotus365' on March 1 in Pune and Rs 1 crore in cash was seized.





The agency had also raided the Kolkata premises of a Dubai-based "hawala operator" named Hari Shankar Tibrewal on February 28 claiming he partnered with the promoters of MOB in illegal operations for betting website "skyexchange". -- PTI

