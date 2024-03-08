RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Kedarnath Dham to reopen for devotees on May 10
March 08, 2024  16:14
image
The gates of Kedarnath will open for the devotees at 7 am on May 10, the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) announced on the occasion of Mahashivratri on Friday. 

 The announcement was made by BKTC chairman Ajendra Ajay at the Omkareshwar temple in Ukhimath. The portals of the Himalayan temple, visited by lakhs of people every year were closed during the winters when it remains snow-bound. 

 Greeting people on the occasion of Mahashivratri, Ajay said a record number of devotees visited Kedarnath Dham during the last yatra season and the number of pilgrims will rise further this year.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

SC to hear SBI's plea on electoral bonds on Mar 11
SC to hear SBI's plea on electoral bonds on Mar 11

The bench, headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, will also hear a separate plea which has sought initiation of contempt action against the SBI alleging it "wilfully and deliberately" disobeyed the apex court's direction to submit...

How IPL transformed Test matches and ODIs...
How IPL transformed Test matches and ODIs...

IPL has made all three formats more competitive: League chairman Dhumal

Mahashivratri Special Recipe: Falhari Bondas
Mahashivratri Special Recipe: Falhari Bondas

Make fasting a delicious affair with this falhari version of bonda.

'Kohli's longevity connected to fitness'
'Kohli's longevity connected to fitness'

'He's amazing, he trains hard, he's very fit.'

CBI searches Shajahan Sheikh's house in Sandeshkhali
CBI searches Shajahan Sheikh's house in Sandeshkhali

The CBI officials opened the seal placed on Sheikh's home by the ED to enter the premises. They are also conducting videography and mapping the area for their investigation.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances