Jaishankar meets Japan's late PM Shinzo Abe's wife





Abe, 67, died on July 8, 2022, after being shot during an election campaign speech in Nara, Japan.





"On my visit to Tokyo this time, met with Mrs Akie Abe, wife of late PM Shinzo Abe. Recalled PM Shinzo Abe's invaluable contribution to the advancement of India-Japan relations," the minister said on platform X.





"Handed over a personal letter from PM Narendra Modi conveying his condolences on the recent passing away of Mrs Yoko Abe, mother of the late PM," Jaishankar said.





Abe was Japan's longest-serving prime minister, having held office from 2006 to 2007, and then again from 2012 to 2020.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met Akie Abe, the wife of Japan's late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and recalled the late premier's invaluable contribution to the advancement of India-Japan relations.