I-T dismisses Cong appeal against Rs 210-cr penalty

The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal on Friday dismissed the Congress party's appeal against imposition of penalty for discrepancies in tax returns for previous years and said it was exploring all legal options and will move the high court against it very soon.

Sources said the tribunal had dismissed the appeal of the Congress for imposition of penalties of Rs 210 crore by the Income Tax department here on Friday.





Congress treasurer Ajay Maken said the party is exploring all legal options and would move the high court "very soon".





"The BJP government has deliberately chosen the timing of this to coincide with national elections," Maken told PTI.





He said the I-T tribunal order freezing Congress's funds is "an attack on democracy" as it has come just ahead of national elections.





"How can one expect fair elections in such a situation when funds to the tune of Rs 270 crore have been freezed or taken away by the Income Tax authorities from Congress party's accounts," he asked.





Confirming the order, Congress' legal cell head Vivek Tankha said the Tribunal has not even followed its own past precedents in this regard and the party will be approaching the high court soon.